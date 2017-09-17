Law Enforcement Looking to Expand ShotSpotter Technology to Oak Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Violence in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood has law enforcement looking to expand their use of ShotSpotter technology.

ShotSpotters detect the location of gun shots and immediately notify police, without anyone calling 911. It is currently in use in North and South Sacramento.

Under the current proposal, the Sacramento Police Department will partner with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department to respond to shot alerts and to install the program by 2018.

The city of Sacramento’s share of the additional cost for fiscal year 2017 to 2018 is $138,000.

The Sacramento City Council will be asked to pass the resolution implementing the expansion at their meeting on Tuesday.