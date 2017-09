SACRAMENTO — A man accused of stealing a truck from an auto dealership in Vacaville was arrested in Sacramento on Sunday, police said.

The break-in happened just before 5 a.m. when a man shattered a window at the dealership, took the keys to a truck and drove it off the lot. The truck was then reported stolen to the Vacaville Police Department.

James Phillips, 26, was spotted by Sacramento police in the stolen vehicle. He was taken into custody and is facing burglary and vehicle theft charges.