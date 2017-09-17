San Diego Homeless Man Hit with Skateboard on Life Support

How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
Posted 9:58 AM, September 17, 2017, by , Updated at 09:56AM, September 17, 2017

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials in San Diego say a homeless man struck multiple times in the head with a skateboard has been placed on life support.

Police on Sunday are searching for a male suspect in what investigators say was an unprovoked attack on the man who was sleeping in an alley.

The 55-year-old victim was hospitalized with serious head trauma following the assault before dawn Saturday in the North Park neighborhood.

Witnesses tell police they saw the suspect drive off in a white Honda. He is described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s, about six feet tall.