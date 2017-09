STOCKTON — Stockton detectives are investigating a homicide on North Madison Street.

Officers arrived in the area near Acacia Street at 8:04 p.m. and found a man who had been shot.

The victim died at the scene.

The police department does not have a motive and did not report any information regarding a suspect or suspects.

