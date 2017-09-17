SWAT Team Arrests Stabbing Suspect After 5-Hour Standoff in Diamond Springs

DIAMOND SPRINGS — Two men were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Sunday after a five-hour standoff with the El Dorado County SWAT team.

Deputies arrived at a Diamond Springs home on Toyon Drive around 8 p.m., when the resident called to report that multiple people had come inside and a fight had started.

The resident, who has not been identified by officials, was stabbed in the altercation. He was later transported to Marshall Medical Center and is recovering from his injuries, according to Sgt. Tasha Thompson.

Two suspects, Anthony Marquez, 24, and Richard Almeda, 23, drove away from the scene.

Deputies quickly found their car then discovered the two men had gone to a home on Matrix Court.

Sgt. Thompson reports after the deputies arrival and some negotiation, Marquez left the residence, with Almeda still inside.

A standoff between the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Almeda ensued for five hours and at around 3:30 a.m. he was taken into custody.

Both men were arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail.

