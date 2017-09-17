Trailer Used to Transport Specialized Wheelchairs Stolen from Youth Basketball Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Players and coaches are upset after thieves made off with a trailer that transported specialized wheelchairs for the Sacramento Royals basketball team.

On Thursday, the trailer for the youth basketball team was stolen -- fortunately, no chairs were taken, but now the team has no way to practice because they can't transport all of the chairs. The adult team is able to continue practicing and playing because they each bring their own chairs.

"We've worked really hard to attain it for the programs and our biggest goal was to always have a kids program," said Christian Rodriguez, president of the Sacramento Royals. "That's finally unfolding here for the last few months, but for this to happen right now, right before the season starts. We have eight kids that are dependent on us to transfer these chairs to practice and now we can't do that."

A special basketball clinic scheduled for next month is now at risk, as well.

"I'm kind of mad about it," said Stephen Christian, who plays on the youth and adult team. "Some people love the sport but they just don't have the means or they just can't do it without the chairs."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise $4,000 so the team can get a new trailer.

The players are saddened and angry that someone would steal the trailer. Coaches say the team is a way for the kids to feel accepted.

"It's not a sport where kids from different areas come together like most high school athletics," said coach Alicia Szutowicz. "They don't have that. So, telling them that this wonderful thing that you've started to build is going away, it's dream crushing."