1,000 Goats Gobble Grass in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE -- To reduce wildfire risk, the city of Elk Grove has employed 1,000 goats from Red Bluff to eat their way through the city's dry grass that grew tall during the rainy season.

As the city's website puts it, "Elk Grove's public works crew is getting larger and a little hairier this summer."

The work started in July, but is suddenly getting a lot of attention because the goats are grazing in an area very visible to the public. They were in a field near the corner of Bruceville Road and Whitelock Parkway on Monday.

The animals are corralled by a small pack of dogs and an electric fence that delivers a mild electric shock. A rancher is on site overseeing the operation.

The work, in various neighborhoods throughout Elk Grove, is expected to be completed by the end of October, according to the city.

More information is available on the city's website.