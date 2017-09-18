3 Teenagers Arrested for Pizza Restaurant Robberies

Three teenagers were arrested Sunday for their connections to two armed robberies at pizza restaurants in Rocklin and Granite Bay.

On Sunday, two masked suspects, one armed with a gun, demanded money from an employee at the Granite Bay Domino’s Pizza on Sierra College Boulevard. The employee was forced to the in the back of the business, where the suspects met with a driver. They drove away with the money and the victim’s phone.

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies later located the three suspects and their car at Cavitt Junior High School. Granite Bay 19-year-olds Lorenzo Rozier, Joe Valdez and Trystan Eberhardt were arrested.

Rocklin detectives determined the three 19-year-olds were also responsible for an armed robbery on Friday night.

Once the Round Table Pizza on Granite Drive in Rocklin was closed, a masked, armed suspect walked inside, firing a shot into the ceiling then taking money from the business, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

The teenagers are being held at the Auburn Main Jail on $1 million bails.