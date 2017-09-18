Deputies Find Man’s Body in Car Along Modesto Canal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found Sunday in a parked car along a canal in Modesto.

Stanislaus County deputies found 64-year-old David Brichetto of Oakdale dead in a white, four-door sedan parked along Geer Road, just south of Yosemite Boulevard.

Brichetto had sustained injuries indicating he had been killed by someone.

A family member told FOX40 that Brichetto was a National Guard reservist who had been estranged from the family for a very long time. They were shocked by the news of his death and had no clue what could have happened to him.

In their report, the sheriff's office said residents had seen the man going to the reservoirs to sell tools and look for work. People online said they have seen Brichetto park by the canal across the street from the Fruit Yard Country Market for several years.

Those who knew him say he didn't deserve to be killed and they want whoever took his life to be held accountable.