El Dorado Hills Chiropractor Pleads No Contest to Practicing Medicine Without a License

An El Dorado Hills chiropractor who practiced medicine without a license and prescribed medication that made her patients extremely ill has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges.

Diem Nguyen, or “Dr. Thyroid,” was placed on three years of probation, according to the District Attorney’s office. She will need to perform 172 hours of community service within a year’s time.

She must also “pay restitution to [her] victims,” some of whom told FOX40 they had no idea she was not a licensed physician. Nguyen gave her patients medications they did not recognize, telling them to keep taking the pills or powders even after their conditions worsened. Many lost thousands of dollars.

In a separate proceeding, the case will be brought to the chiropractic board to see if Nguyen’s license will be removed.