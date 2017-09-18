Free Breakfast Tuesdays at Chick-fil-A

We all know breakfast is one of the most important meals to start the day and it’s so much better if it's FREE! Visit a Chick fil-A near you* to get a free featured breakfast item each Tuesday in September, starting at 6am until 10am! Come get a chicken burrito, chicken egg and cheese bagel, 3 count chicken mini or a chicken biscuit to get your day started and fueled with good food.
More info:
Chick-fil-A
Free Breakfast Tuesdays
*Participating Chick-fil-A locations:
Madison Ave
Arden Way
Rancho Cordova
Stockton
Auburn & Granite Bay
Chick-fil-A.com
Facebook: ChickfilA
Twitter: @ChickfilA