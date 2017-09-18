Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Free Breakfast Tuesdays at Chick-fil-A

Posted 3:05 PM, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 03:02PM, September 18, 2017


We all know breakfast is one of the most important meals to start the day and it’s so much better if it's FREE!  Visit a Chick fil-A near you* to get a free featured breakfast item each Tuesday in September, starting at 6am until 10am!  Come get a chicken burrito, chicken egg and cheese bagel, 3 count chicken mini or a chicken biscuit to get your day started and fueled with good food.

More info:
Chick-fil-A
Free Breakfast Tuesdays
*Participating Chick-fil-A locations:
Madison Ave
Arden Way
Rancho Cordova
Stockton
Auburn & Granite Bay

Chick-fil-A.com
Facebook: ChickfilA
Twitter: @ChickfilA