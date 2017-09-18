Free Breakfast Tuesdays at Chick-fil-A

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know breakfast is one of the most important meals to start the day and it’s so much better if it's FREE! Visit a Chick fil-A near you* to get a free featured breakfast item each Tuesday in September, starting at 6am until 10am! Come get a chicken burrito, chicken egg and cheese bagel, 3 count chicken mini or a chicken biscuit to get your day started and fueled with good food.

More info:

Chick-fil-A

Free Breakfast Tuesdays

*Participating Chick-fil-A locations:

Madison Ave

Arden Way

Rancho Cordova

Stockton

Auburn & Granite Bay

