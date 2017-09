Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The reunion you actually want to go to! The library is calling on all adult witches, wizards and muggles to dress in their finest robes and enjoy an autumn night at Sacramento Public Library's first Hogwarts Alumni Reunion. Live music, butter beer, pub trivia, costume contest, tarot card readings and silent auction.



More info:

Hogwarts Alumni Reunion

Saturday 7:30-11pm

828 I. St.

SacLibrary.org

Facebook: @SacLibrary

Twitter: @SacLib