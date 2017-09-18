Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Man Suspected of Trying to Kidnap Bartender Arrested in Lincoln

Posted 9:19 PM, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 09:18PM, September 18, 2017

AUBURN — Police arrested the man suspected of attempting to kidnap a bartender in Auburn Friday, threatening her with a taser before she fled in her car.

Jason Lott, 50, was found on Athens Avenue in Lincoln Sunday.

Officers arrested the Citrus Heights man on suspicion of attempted kidnapping. He is being held at the Placer County Jail with a $260,000 bail.

Lott was spotted on security cameras in a bar on Cleveland Avenue before he tried to grab the woman. She was able to get away without injury.