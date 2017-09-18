Man Suspected of Trying to Kidnap Bartender Arrested in Lincoln

AUBURN — Police arrested the man suspected of attempting to kidnap a bartender in Auburn Friday, threatening her with a taser before she fled in her car.

Jason Lott, 50, was found on Athens Avenue in Lincoln Sunday.

Officers arrested the Citrus Heights man on suspicion of attempted kidnapping. He is being held at the Placer County Jail with a $260,000 bail.

Lott was spotted on security cameras in a bar on Cleveland Avenue before he tried to grab the woman. She was able to get away without injury.