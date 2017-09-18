One Person Killed in Folsom Boulevard Car Crash

RANCHO CORDOVA — One person died Monday morning when a driver ran a red light, hit another car and then one of those vehicles hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The crash happened about 6:40 a.m. near Folsom Boulevard and Paseo Drive.

Police say the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, did have the green light to cross the street when he was hit and killed.

Drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Roadways in the area have been shut down. Drivers should seek alternative routes if possible.

