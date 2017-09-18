West Sacramento Father Charged with 3 Counts Murder, 1 Count Attempted Murder

WOODLAND — The Yolo County District Attorney announced the official charges against a West Sacramento man accused of killing his three children last week.

Robert Hodges, 32, faces three charges of premeditated first-degree murder and one charge of felony attempted murder against his wife.

In a press conference Monday, Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said that Hodges allegedly used a belt to kill two of his children — 9-year-old Julie Hodges and 11-year-old Kelvin Hodges. Reisig would not say how the belt was used in the deaths. Robert Hodges is also accused of killing his 7-month-old son Lucas Hodges.

Hodges was also charged with three special circumstances, two for allegedly lying in wait and another for multiple murders.

Yolo county district attorney says father accused of killing kids in West Sac could face death penalty @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/sCWKi4QypJ — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) September 18, 2017

The Yolo County District Attorney’s office said Hodges could face the death penalty if convicted.

Police were called to the family’s apartment on Touchstone Place on Wednesday night for a domestic violence call. The three children were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Around midnight, CHP noticed the suspect’s vehicle on westbound I-80 near El Camino. Hodges was arrested for murder and taken into custody without incident.

Neighbors say the children seemed “happy-go-lucky” and the family seemed normal.