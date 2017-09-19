Bail Raised to $2 Million for Man Accused of Driving Drunk, Killing Stockton Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The man accused of driving drunk in Stockton and killing a Lincoln High School student is now facing an even higher bail.

Anthony Calderon's bail went from $1 million to $2 million in court on Tuesday afternoon, all while Cameron Allison's devastated family watched.

At one point during Calderon's arraignment, the suspected drunken driver has his head in his hands but said nothing to the San Joaquin County court judge nor to the family of Allison, the Lincoln High School football player he's accused of killing.

"Victim of a drunk or impaired crash goes much deeper than what's happening here today. There are families that are devastated, there are students that are devastated," said Rhonda Campbell, a victim advocate with MADD.

Calderon faces multiple felony DUI charges.

Investigators with the Stockton Police Department say Calderon was impaired, crashed into the car Allison was a passenger in, which hit another vehicle near Weberstown Mall last Friday.

Allison died. Two others, only named as "Jane Doe" in court documents, were injured.

"It was the decision of the deputy district attorney in charge that would be appropriate for these circumstances, so we did raise the bail," said Ron Freitas, assistant district attorney of San Joaquin County.

Court records show that the accused drunken driver pleaded guilty last month to speeding with speeds of more than 100 mph back in June.

But for those who have seen the devastating impact of DUI crashes, they want to remind the public of the heartbreak getting behind the wheel while drunk often leads to.

"We want to get the word out that this is not a one-time occurrence or a very rare occurrence, this is an epidemic in our country," Campbell said.