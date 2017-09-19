Board to Decide Professional Fate of El Dorado Hills Chiropractor Convicted of Practicing Medicine Without License

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- An El Dorado Hills chiropractor that pleaded no contest to charges that she was practicing medicine without a license Monday has now been placed on three years probation and must pay restitution to two of her victims.

"She stole a lot of people's livelihood, a lot of their time, their energy, their health, and she absolutely deserved to be convicted yesterday," one victim said.

Dr. Diem Nguyen can, however, still practice medicine -- at least for now.

Nguyen runs the New Life Integrative Wellness clinics in Elk Grove and El Dorado Hills. She would often advertise as "Dr. Thyroid."

"You know she's saying she's an MD and granted I should have checked out her credentials better," another victim said.

Both women FOX40 spoke with Tuesday say they feel justice was served, but wished to remain anonymous.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Nguyen's restitution payments to two victim totals less than $15,000.

After Tuesday's hearing, Nguyen is still a practicing chiropractor.

The California Board of Chiropractic Examiners said Tuesday that it is gathering court records on Nguyen. Since she was convicted, the Attorney General's office automatically drafted an accusation against her license.

An administrative law judge will hold a hearing on whether Nguyen's license should be revoked or put on probation. At that point, she will be able to defend her license. The board will then vote on the judge's ruling.

The process can take months, and Nguyen is allowed to practice in the meantime.

"She deserves to be really watched, license taken away, put on probation," one victim said.

The board cannot seek reimbursement for any of Nguyen's victims, which has some considering civil action.

"I'm hoping that maybe we can do a class action suit, and if not then I'll go on my own," another victim said.