Delicatessen Named after Tower Records Founder Breaks Ground on K Street

SACRAMENTO -- "Pastrami on rye with extra mustard. How many times is that going to be said?"

It's a dream Sheila Wolfe promised herself would happen four years ago.

"I said, 'That's it, I'm going to open a Jewish delicatessen, I need a real rye bread," Wolfe said.

Wolfe is the co-founder of Solomon's Delicatessen -- a Jewish deli that will open soon on K Street in downtown Sacramento. The name of the deli is no accident.

"I'm so thrilled this whole thing is going to come together," Tower Records founder Russ Solomon said.

Solomon's will be named after him, and the deli itself will go into an old Tower Records location that has been empty for over a decade.

Solomon says he's honored to be the namesake. He also says this is the perfect time for this business in this location.

"The collective action on this block, plus the arena, and the resurrection of K Street in general is going to make it successful because it brings people here," Solomon said.

Bay Miry is with the 700 Block investors group responsible for K Street revitalization. Miry says he has been inundated with requests to bring a business like this to downtown Sacramento.

"For the past 10 years, everyone has been commenting that we have a major need in this city for a Jewish delicatessen," Miry said.

When it's completed, Solomon's will be two stories with the deli on the bottom and entertainment on top. It will even keep a mural out front from the Tower Records days

So, what will Russ Solomon eat first at Solomon's?

"That's a good question, hopefully we'll be able to eat some tasting's before it opens up, you know, some preview tastings," Solomon said.