Best of Elk Grove Competition Abruptly Shut Down

ELK GROVE -- It's supposed to be a competition among Elk Grove businesses to see who is the best business in a specific category, but the competition has abruptly ended.

There will be no certificates given out to winners of the "Best of Elk Grove" competition this year. Instead, the organizers of the contest put out a note of the Best of Elk Grove Facebook page.

The statement reads in part: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we have been forced to shutdown the Best of Elk Grove Competition, indefinitely, after being threatened with legal action by an Elk Grove lawyer and his client."

An organizer of the competition is also the business owner of Kreative Design and marketing in Elk Grove. She said she couldn't comment on the cancellation because of an ongoing legal action. However, some of the business owners who participated in the online voting competition in years past did speak to FOX40.

"When we lost, I might have been a little bit of a sore loser, but it's just for fun," said Monica Wolf, owner of Sylvan Learning Center in Elk Grove.

Wolf has entered the Best of Elk Grove contest every year of its nine-year history and adds the testimonials from her clients are far more important than what she gets from winning the first place certificate.

"It's the relationships that we are building in the community that are more important than this award we are going to get," Wolf said.

At La Posh salon and spa, owner Stacie Paulson says blame goes to the business owners who take the contest too seriously.

"It's businesses that ruin it. I feel the businesses ruined it. It wasn't the Best of Elk Grove that ruined it," Paulson said.

The competitions organizer said that she has been contacted by a local attorney to fight the legal threat Best of Elk Grove received