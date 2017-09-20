California Urban Search and Rescue Teams Prepared to Respond to Disasters in Mexico, Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Three of California's eight Urban Search and Rescue Task Force teams have been approved for deployment by Governor Brown, and at the request of FEMA, to assist and respond to the damage of Hurricane Maria.

One of the teams is from Sacramento, with 27 members from Sac City's Fire Department.

At this time however, the teams remain here awaiting word to leave because at present time they can not land in Puerto Rico.

Cal OES is also in constant contact with Mexican officials about their needs in response to the Earthquake that just hit near Mexico City. Cal OES remains ready and confident to help in Mexico City if need be.

At no time is the State of California at a disadvantage for sending troops to help with the hurricanes and earthquakes.

"It's a lot like playing chess," Cal OES spokesperson Kelly Houston said. "We are strategically moving our pieces around to help, but at no time will we leave California vulnerable when it comes to disaster relief.'"