Congressman Tim McClintock Addresses Health Care, Immigration at Town Hall Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANGELS CAMP -- About 200 people turned out to ask Congressman Tom McClintock about everything from immigration to North Korea to health care. Things were peaceful but they did get heated.

Republican Congressman Tom McClintock opened his Angels Camp town hall by calling for free speech but was soon joined on the floor by about 40 silent protesters who held up signs for about a minute and walked out. The tension broke as one woman kicked off the the Q&A with the question that was on many minds.

"I wanted to get your opinion on the Lindsay Graham bill on the healthcare," one woman said.

"The short answer is, I like what I see so far. I think it falls short of everything I would want to see in that bill," McClintock said.

McClintock later told said he would be open to signing the current proposal even though the Congressional Budget Office is not expected to finish reviewing it before it's voted on.

"They have been wildly inaccurate. The CBO is very good at hard, federal budget numbers. They have proven themselves to be absolutely terrible at predicting the operation of markets," McClintock said.

Other issues making national headlines were also taking the local stage -- President Trump's speech to the UN regarding North Korea.

"I think it was the best presidential speech ever given to the United Nations," McClintock said.

And immigration.

"You have the chance to hold DACA hostage to border security and illegal immigrant enforcement, and I suggest that you milk it for all that it's worth," one man said.

"Well, I wouldn't put it in those terms, but what I would point out is we've got to solve both problems at the same time. If we only solve DACA without solving border security, we're going to have a whole new illegal immigration problem to deal with for the next generation," McClintock said.

McClintock heads back to Washington Monday. He says he's optimistic about the health care proposal.