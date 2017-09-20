Man Accused of Killing Stockton Teen in DUI Crash is ‘Distraught,’ Attorney Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The man charged with killing a Stockton teen in a DUI crash is "distraught," according to his attorney.

Anthony Calderon, 31, had his bail amount increased from $1 million to $2 million on Tuesday, all while Cameron Allison's devastated family watched.

Calderon's attorney, Armando Villapudua, says the entire Calderon family wants to send their condolences to Allison's family.

Villapudua says he has told Calderon not to reach out.

"There's nothing more than anybody would like to do in this case than to call somebody and say, 'Hey, I'm really sorry for the loss of your child,' but he can't do that in this case," Villapudua said.

Calderon has two kids of his own and Villapudua says his client can empathize with the Allison family about their loss.

Villapudua adds that he's still waiting for the toxicology reports to show how much alcohol was in Calderon's system, which may take up to two weeks. He says the process is slow because he'll be waiting for police reports and he'll also hire an accident reconstruction team and review surveillance footage to find out what took place.

Calderon is expected back in court on September 26.