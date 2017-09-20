Marysville Revamping Riverfront Area to Keep Out Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- The City of Marysville is trying to reclaim a riverfront area that was once inhabited by the city's largest homeless population.

The former Hollywood Trailer Park was cleared out last year and dozens of homeless people were relocated to shelters or dispersed to other areas.

This weekend, a handful more who had returned were told to leave and a volunteer riverside cleanup removed more trash.

The near term goal is to build a parking lot on the site and make the area safe and accessible to citizens who were wary of the area in recent years.

The city acted after officials say crime, brush fires and human waste made the area a health and safety problem.

City Council member Dale Whitmore says more public use will help keep the homeless away and bring back local visitors who had hiked and fished the area many years ago.