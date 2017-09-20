September Storm Brewing in the Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DONNER SUMMIT -- Heavy rain falling in the Donner Summit area is expected to become snow overnight.

Ski resorts are busy getting ready for the season ahead, and excitement is building with snow in the forecast.

At Sugar Bowl, staff members are busy doing safety checks and upgrading the snow-making system, kids ski school area and Knob Hill cafeteria.

Sugar Bowl received 795 inches of snow last season, and stayed open into mid-May. Instead of announcing an opening date for 2017, the resort is letting nature decide when it's time.

"You can just kind of feel the buzz around here," said Jon Slaughter with Sugar Bowl. "Everyone's starting to ramp it up to make sure they get all their projects done for the year, and the customers are getting really excited. So I anticipate tomorrow morning our webcam is going to be flooded with views, everyone trying to check out that first snowfall."