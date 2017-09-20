Stockton Police Squad Surprises Local Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- With their lights and sirens on, the Stockton Police Department drove to Grupe Park Wednesday afternoon. On this important mission the motorcycle, SWAT and K-9 units made a 5-year-old boy's dream come true.

No one was more excited to see Stockton police officers than 5-year-old Carson Gardner.

"Come on!" Carson said.

"I have no idea why he wants to, he just always liked the police. He sees them around, wants to arrest the bad guys," Carson's father, Nick Gardner said.

And while he may not have warmed up to the chief, he was more than happy to pet the department's K-9s and horses.

"I’ll just chalk that up to the overwhelming presence at first," Chief Eric Jones said.

This moment is a dream come true for the little boy whose father says he was diagnosed with the deadly disease known as Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

"He’s going to be in a wheelchair by the time’s he’s going to be 9 or 10 years old, he’s going to slowly start losing all the function in his muscles and his legs will go first," Nick Gardner said.

Nick Gardner says he told some officers about Carson's disease and he also shared just how much his son wants to be a police officer, the boy even has his own police puppy "Zeus."

All that led to this surprise.

"You’re under arrest, mommy!" Carson said.

The disease usually shortens a child's life and can affect major organs.

but his dad says he doesn't want Carson to know about it yet. He just wants him to enjoy his time as a kid, catching "bad guys."

"It’s very hard, we’re just doing it day-by-day, trying stay positive for him," Nick Gardner said.

"He’s part of Stockton PD as far as we’re concerned," Jones said.

The honorary 5-year-old officer also took home a custom-made uniform that he was too shy to try on.