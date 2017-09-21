A Month Later, Stockton Family Still Searches for Answers after Deadly Hit & Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A month after 19-year-old Nickolas Sansing was killed in a hit and run in Stockton, his family is still searching for answers.

The driver was never found.

"My brother, he didn’t deserve any of this," Sansing's sister, Christina Hutchings, told FOX40.com

Sansing was riding his bike to a friend's house when he was struck near East Hammer Lane and Lan Ark Drive.

"For somebody just to hit and kill him and not have no remorse to say anything, call for help, not even to stop to see if he was OK," Hutchings said.

A witness says he saw the car drive off down Lan Ark Drive. He doesn't recall the make or model.

"I just seen him hit the guy and the guy flying end over end and fell way down there," witness Freddie Gladny said.

For Hutchings, another day without her brother and without answers is too much to bare. She just wants the person responsible to be brought to justice.

"It's just been me and my brother most of the time. He was my best friend," she said. "I could talk to him about anything, my baby brother."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Stockton Police.