Community Comes Together After Stockton Park is Vandalized

STOCKTON -- The park on Kelley Drive in north Stockton is more than a playground, swing set and basketball court.

"When you hurt a park, you hurt our kids," Councilman Dan Wright said.

It's the result of city leaders, businesses and community members, rallying together after an act of vandalism.

"Someone had to take this rock, hit the backboard with it seven or eight times to break this," Wright said.

In June, just after Heroes Park opened next to Calvary First Assembly of God Church, someone destroyed the tempered glass backboard to a basketball hoop.

"We're a city of many challenges, but we're also a city of heroes," Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said.

Thursday, Tubbs helped string a net onto the restored hoop -- a symbol of resilience.

"We're a small church with a big heart," Pastor Peter Jalilie said.

It's for the kids, it's for the community, and for Tubbs, it's personal.

"Seven years ago my cousin was murdered on Kelley Drive," Tubbs said.

A shattered backboard was a step backward for the church and the community, but Tubbs says it was also a catalyst for change.

"Because of the unfortunate incident, the community came together, rallied around the park," Tubbs said.