CISCO GROVE — A deadly, multi-car crash has completely blocked westbound traffic on I-80 near Cisco Grove.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, and there is no estimated time for lanes to reopen.

According to the CHP, as many as 16 cars were involved. Investigators say one driver was going too fast as hail was falling in the area, which caused a chain reaction crash.

At least one person was killed.