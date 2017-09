Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the last minute, the secret location is revealed to thousands of friends who have all been patiently waiting to learn where 'Dîner en Blanc' will take place. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, and conducting themselves with the greatest decorum, elegance, and etiquette, all meet for a mass "chic picnic" in a public space.

More info:

Macy's Downtown Sacramento

414 K. Street

Macys.com/MyStylist