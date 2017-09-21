Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You Can't Sip with Us Wine Club will host their first annual 'End of Summer Wine Tasting Extravaganza,' an exclusive wine tasting event on Sunday, September 24th, 2017 at the Cada Courtyard from 12pm to 4pm. Located in downtown Sacramento on 13th and O street. The event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $30 or at the door for $35. Some of the proceeds from the event will go towards the Law and Hustle Law Project non-profit organization helping people with Prop 47 and helping people become small business owners and entrepreneurs.

More info:

YCSWU End of the Year Extravaganza

Sunday

12pm - 4pm

1322 O. Street

(916) 400-9253

BluprintEvent.com