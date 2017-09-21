Girl, 4, Fatally Shoots Herself While Reaching for Candy in Grandmother’s Purse

TAMPA, Fla. — A 4-year-old Florida girl fatally shot herself after she accidentally pulled the trigger of a gun inside her grandmother’s purse while reaching for candy, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The incident happened on Sept. 14 while Yanelly “Nelly” Zoller was at her grandparents’ Tampa home.

The girl accidentally pulled the trigger and was shot in the chest, according to police.

“She just wanted some damn candy,” father Shane Zoller told the newspaper

Zoller says his daughter was “extremely close” with her grandparents and loved to visit.

“She was extremely close to them and would get so excited when she got to stay at her nana’s house,” he told the paper. “She was attached to her nana’s hip.”

Tampa police are investigating the girl’s death but said there is no reason for police to doubt the family’s story.

Family members are asking for donations on GoFundMe.com and YouCaring.com to help pay for funeral costs.