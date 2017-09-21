Kennedy, Sacramento High Football Game Canceled Over Safety Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Unified School District has decided not to play Friday night's scheduled game between Kennedy and Sacramento High over safety concerns.

According to Alex Barrios with Sacramento Unified School District, "anytime the community is hosting a public game like that, and there are potential threats out there ,and people could be hurt or students could be hurt or athletes could be hurt, we don't want to put any of our kids in that situation."

The district consulted with its own resource officers after a fight broke out in the stands last Friday during a game at Hughes Stadium involving Sacramento High and Folsom. The school district claims that since that incident, there has been a lot of chatter on social media involving the upcoming game between Sac High and Kennedy.

"Some of this may be a little more serious than the fans, the game or the students," said Barrios. "Some of it is outside influences. So we are looking at it from the standpoint of, 'Would our students be at risk if they were to step onto that field? Would our parents and our fans be at risk?'"

Officially, Kennedy has elected to forfeit the game, which is a disappointment to both teams involved.