You're cordially invited to experience your wedding day from beginning to end. The Luxury Wedding Show is the only bridal show set up as a mock luxury ceremony and reception showcasing work from the area's finest wedding professionals. This show features ceremony runway fashion shows, luxurious bridal gift bags, wine and cake tastings, and hundreds of wedding inspiration ideas.

More info:

Luxury Wedding Shows

Sunday

12pm-4pm

Catta Verdera Country Club, Lincoln

(916) 226-5446

LuxuryWeddingShows.com