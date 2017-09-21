Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
Luxury Wedding Shows

Posted 2:53 PM, September 21, 2017


You're cordially invited to experience your wedding day from beginning to end.  The Luxury Wedding Show is the only bridal show set up as a mock luxury ceremony and reception showcasing work from the area's finest wedding professionals.  This show features ceremony runway fashion shows, luxurious bridal gift bags, wine and cake tastings, and hundreds of wedding inspiration ideas.

More info:
Sunday
12pm-4pm
Catta Verdera Country Club, Lincoln
(916) 226-5446
LuxuryWeddingShows.com