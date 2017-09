Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Police in Modesto are looking for a man seen on surveillance video pulling a gun on a clerk at a Quick Stop early Wednesday morning.

The clerk at the Lakewood Avenue store says he's shaken up from the robbery. The man apparently only got away with about $150, because not much cash is kept in the registers late at night.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the man seen in the surveillance images is asked to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.