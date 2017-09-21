NCAA Punishes UOP Men’s Basketball for Academic, Recruiting Violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON — The men's basketball team at University of the Pacific has been punished by the NCAA for academic and recruiting violations under former coach Ron Verlin.

The NCAA said Wednesday that Verlin failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance when he violated academic misconduct and recruiting rules to get prospects eligible. He also failed to monitor his coaches and violated NCAA ethics rules when he encouraged others to give false information during the investigation.

According to the NCAA, Verlin gave three students answers to math assignments and gave one student a 1,400 word essay to pass off as his own.

"The biggest benefit of the NCAA report is that it removes the gag order," UOP Athletics Director Ted Leland said. "And we can now explain to people why Ron Verlin is not our coach anymore."

Leland said Verlin wasn't cooperating with the school's investigation.

The baseball program was also cited because former coach Ed Sprague impermissibly provided an athletic training student with a $16,000 scholarship to help with the housing costs of two baseball student-athletes, including her brother.

Penalties for the school include two years of probation, recruiting and scholarship reductions, a $5,000 fine and a vacation of all games in which ineligible athletes participated.