Sacramento Zoo Holds Animal Escape Drill

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Zoo held a drill Thursday morning to prepare staff for what would happen if two animals escaped.

Thursday, it was wallabies.

Within seconds the front gate of the park was closed and a group of employees armed with nets and cages surrounded the exhibit. In less than a minute, the two "escapees" were spotted.

With the direction of Leslie Field, the lead supervisor of mammals at the Sacramento Zoo, employees were instructed to direct guests away from in incident and slowly create a small perimeter around the actors guiding them back into their enclosure.

"There's always a possibility of something happening and when it happens you don't plan for it. It's a surprise," zoo spokesperson Tanja Candeleria said. "So we want to make sure that if they do they've got that muscle memory in place already. We all know what to do, we are trained so we can go into action right away and solve the problem."