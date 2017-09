Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take a 50 year step back in time when Quarry Park in Rocklin hosts an evening of tribute to the famed 1967 music movement dubbed 'The Summer of Love.'  Celebrating a time of peace, love, fashion, art, and new musical sounds, the San Francisco Summer of Love was one of the largest, most artistically influential movements ever to emerge from the West coast.

More info:

Sierra Summer of Love Festival

Saturday

5pm-10pm

Quarry Park, Rocklin

(916) 625-5200

Rocklin.CA.US/SummerOfLove