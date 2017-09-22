Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'Brick Fest Live!' LEGO® Fan Experience brings attractions that inspire, educate, and entertain families-- all with LEGO® bricks! Founded and produced by a pair of Dad-preneurs, inspired by their own children’s love of LEGO®, 'Brick Fest Live!' allows families to enjoy jaw-dropping creations from all over the world. 'Brick Fest Live!' was created to build family connections. "At 'Brick Fest Live!,' families build together to accomplish their goals and find creative solutions—all while inspiring the next generation of artists, engineers and leaders," says founder Chad Collins.

More info:

Brick Fest Live! LEGO® Fan Experience

Saturday & Sunday

10am - 6pm

Sacramento Convention Center

BrickFestLive.com