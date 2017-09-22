Charmin Offers ‘Mad Pooper’ a Year’s Supply of Toilet Paper if She Turns Herself In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- While police in Colorado continue searching for a jogger who has been pooping in front of homes, Charmin has made the "Mad Pooper" an offer.

Charmin tweeted:

"If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs"

If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs" 💩 #EnjoyTheGohttps://t.co/GgEAyYp6aM — Charmin (@Charmin) September 20, 2017

The neighborhood has dubbed her “The Mad Pooper,” according to KKTV -- and the neighbors say she has been doing it at least once a week for the last two months.

The mystery woman even did it in front of children.

“This is intentional,” Cathy Budde, a neighbor, told KKTV.

Budde said that there are restrooms at a nearby park and a convenience store with restrooms, so she is not sure why the woman won’t stop.

Colorado Springs police are also puzzled by the situation. But they hope someone can help identify her.

"It's abnormal, it's not something I've seen in my career," Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti told KKTV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7240. Police say she could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.