2 Killed, 1 in Critical Condition After Multi-Car Crash Near Madison Avenue Off-Ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Two people were killed in a crash involving multiple cars near the Madison Avenue off-ramp along westbound Interstate 80.

At least seven cars were involved in two separate crashes. After the first crash halted traffic, another crash occurred behind it.

Those who were killed were in a Hyundai. A third person who was traveling in that car is in critical condition.

The injured are being rushed to the hospital.

The injured being rushed to the hospital after a double fatal crash on I-80 near Madison. As many as 5 cars involved. Cause unknown.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/C3ioW68BJE — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) September 23, 2017

CHP could not confirm the details leading up to the crash. Officials are still arriving on scene.

Only two lanes along westbound I-80 at Madison Avenue are open to traffic. CHP does not know when the rest of the roadway will open.

SAC I-80 WB near Madison all lanes blocked due to multiple vehicle crash. Take alternate route, No ETO . — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 23, 2017

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.