2 Killed, 1 in Critical Condition After Multi-Car Crash Near Madison Avenue Off-Ramp

At least seven cars were involved in two separate crashes. After the first crash halted traffic, another crash occurred behind it.
Those who were killed were in a Hyundai. A third person who was traveling in that car is in critical condition.
The injured are being rushed to the hospital.
CHP could not confirm the details leading up to the crash. Officials are still arriving on scene.
Only two lanes along westbound I-80 at Madison Avenue are open to traffic. CHP does not know when the rest of the roadway will open.
Stay with FOX40 for more updates.