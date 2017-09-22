Citrus Heights Family Seeking Justice After Suspected Drunk Driver Hits, Kills Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- A Citrus Heights family has had face yet another loss after a suspected drunk driver struck their family member, leaving him to die.

Nauhn Rocha was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Sept. 14 when he was riding his bicycle home from work at Lazy Dog, a restaurant in Folsom.

His body was found in the road along East Bidwell Street and Oak Avenue Parkway around 2:30 a.m.

The Folsom Police Department said Justin Greene is the suspect who drove away after the crash. When he was arrested, officers discovered the 27-year-old was drunk.

Greene has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. He has since bailed out of jail.

Rocha's family has been through this before. They lost another family member to a drunk driver five years ago.

They told FOX40 they want justice and hope to get Greene off the streets for good, so he can't hurt anyone else.

Money donated to a GoFundMe will go toward getting his body back to Mexico, where he's originally from.