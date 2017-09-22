Extra Security at Folsom High after Alleged Social Media Threat

FOLSOM — Extra security was on the Folsom High School campus Friday morning after a reported threat on social media.

According to the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District Twitter account, the school contacted police after the alleged threat, who then contacted the student.

This morning, Folsom High received reports that a student may have threatened violence at the school in a social media post. — Folsom Cordova USD (@FolsomCordova) September 22, 2017

Police do not believe that a safety threat exists on campus today. In the meantime, we are working collaboratively with Folsom police … — Folsom Cordova USD (@FolsomCordova) September 22, 2017

We will of course update families with more information as soon as it is available. — Folsom Cordova USD (@FolsomCordova) September 22, 2017

The student who is said to have made the post was not in school Friday, the district said.

Police say there is no real safety threat on the campus, but the school said it would have an increased security presence.

The district said it would keep parents updated.