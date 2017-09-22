Hairy Belly Fanny Pack Will Give You an Instant ‘Dad Bod’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It takes guts to step into the world of merchandising and sales - particularly if the product you wish to make looks like a gut.

A Londoner is seeking production partners to get his new 'Dad Bag' fanny pack idea off the ground.

In an interview with Huffington Post, 27-year-old Albert Pukies said he came up with the idea after seeing articles and posts about the 'Dad Bod' look being in vogue.

Pukies said he's considering a KickStarter campaign to fund the project and would like to sell them for $30 if and when they're made.