Police Investigate After Man Exposes Himself to Girl in Davis Neighborhood

DAVIS -- Police are searching for a man who got out of his truck Wednesday in Davis and exposed himself to a young girl.

The Davis Police Department got a report of an indecent exposure incident in the area of Portage Bay West and Lake Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

A 13-year-old girl was riding her bike and saw a white, newer model GMC truck with its hazard lights on along the side of the road, according to the police department. When she biked past, the teen saw a white male adult exit the truck and pull down his pants to expose his genitals.

As the girl tried to call the police, the subject drove away in his vehicle.

Police say the girl described the man as a 35 to 40-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall. He had orange or red-colored hair.

Neighbors told FOX40 the neighborhood is normally peaceful and they have never experienced anything like what the girl described.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.