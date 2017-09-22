Thousands Expected to Attend Farm-to-Fork Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- More than 60,000 people are expected to attend the 5th Annual Farm-to-Fork Festival on Capitol Mall this Saturday.

The day before, fences and tents began to go up for the free event.

In the heart of Downtown Sacramento, a festival the size of Farm-to-Fork will require street closures. The festival will shut down Capitol Mall, between 3rd and 8th Streets until midnight Sunday. The Tower Bridge will also be closed from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The closures already started to affect traffic on Friday.

"I wasn't prepared for all of this when I came off the freeway, so there was some grid lock down by Capitol Mall," commuter Jordan Beasley said.

Beasley works downtown, and says he was late to work because of the closures. Still, he says, he doesn't mind the congestion.

"I mean that's the payoff, the trade off we have to make to have these kinds of events, these kind of cool things happen in Sacramento," Beasley told FOX40.

Festival organizers say the event has grown a lot in the last five years, so much so that it's attracting out-of-towners.

"Last year, we expanded the foot print of the event a little bit to make more room for people who are coming into town," Visit Sacramento spokesperson Kari Miskit said. "We've been hearing from a lot of people who are coming from the Bay Area, and Los Angeles."

Beasley says he's proud of the festival's success, and adds it's about time the region's growers get some recognition.

"I mean we are a foodie town," he said. "Sacramento for a long time was below the radar and it's not so below the radar anymore, which isn't so great for those of us who have been here for a while sometimes but it's definitely awesome to have these kinds of events and shed light onto the region."