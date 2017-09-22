Two Suspects Arrested in Fatal South Sacramento Gas Station Shooting

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Two suspects have been taken into custody for their role in the shooting death of a gas station employee in July.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Detectives located 24-year-old Rodolfo Zavala and 16-year-old Ramon Zavala in Mexico. Both suspects were extradited and booked in Sacramento county on Thursday.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on July 25 authorities got a call regarding a shooting at a Chevron near 8400 Florin Road.

When they arrived on the scene they found 20-year-old Simranjit Singh suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the incident began with Singh’s co-worker being assaulted by the three suspects while cleaning the parking lot. When he went inside to call 9-1-1, the victim then walked out of the store and was approached by the same suspects.

The next day authorities arrested a third suspect, 40-year-old Alexander Lopez, for his involvement in the murder.