WATERFORD -- The front of the Waterford Market on Yosemite Boulevard was severely damaged early Friday morning after a truck drove into it.

The truck, reported stolen from a nearby rental company early in the morning, backed into the front of the store to try to steal an ATM.

The alarm sounded, and store staff said the three would-be thieves left empty-handed.

Investigators say the truck has been found, but no arrests have been made.

An estimated $40,000 to $50,000 damage was caused, according to the market's owner.

The front of Waterford Market taken out after a truck trying to take ATM backed into store...see the surveillance video tonight on @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/LwqIeuZSx3 — Ken Mashinchi (@KMashinchi) September 22, 2017