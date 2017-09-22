Whiskers and Wine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 8th Annual Whiskers & Wine, presented by T.E.A.M. (Teaching Everyone Animals Matter), is Saturday, September 30th at 5:30pm. Tickets are $75 for general admission or $100 for VIP. Event ticket includes buffet dinner presented by Brodericks, wine and beer provided by local vendors, a dessert bar, raffle, live and silent auction and all proceeds go to helping the animals at Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

More info:

8th Annual Whiskers & Wine

September 30th

5:30 pm

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

(916) 876-7387

WhiskersAndWineSacramento.org