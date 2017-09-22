Whiskers and Wine

The 8th Annual Whiskers & Wine, presented by T.E.A.M. (Teaching Everyone Animals Matter), is Saturday, September 30th at 5:30pm. Tickets are $75 for general admission or $100 for VIP. Event ticket includes buffet dinner presented by Brodericks, wine and beer provided by local vendors, a dessert bar, raffle, live and silent auction and all proceeds go to helping the animals at Bradshaw Animal Shelter.
More info:
8th Annual Whiskers & Wine
September 30th
5:30 pm
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
(916) 876-7387
WhiskersAndWineSacramento.org