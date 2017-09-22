Who Shot Biggie and Tupac?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae and Simone are chatting with Soledad O'Brien and Ice-T about their investigative crime special surrounding to of the biggest murder mysteries in pop culture.

Biggie and Tupac: two larger-than-life personalities – and former friends – were gunned down within months of each other in the late 1990s. Shakur was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 13, 1996. Smalls, born Christopher George Latore Wallace, was killed by an unknown assailant in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. It has been 20 years since their murders, and no one has been held accountable. The plot-twisting mystery surrounding their deaths, combined with allegations of police corruption, gang connections and a fierce rap rivalry, are all theories about what might have played a role in their untimely deaths – and what might have resulted in a failure to close their cases. Both murders remain officially unsolved.