Yoga on the Pitch

Posted 11:17 AM, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:02AM, September 22, 2017

This Saturday, Yoga Moves Us along with Sacramento Republic FC are hosting a special yoga practice on the field before the game. Yoga Moves Us is also hosting its end of the summer celebration next Saturday, September 30, at McKinley Park.  There will also be more than $10,000 worth in raffle prizes next weekend,.